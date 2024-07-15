GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ASRAM celebrates its silver jubilee in Eluru district

Published - July 15, 2024 11:31 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau

Management of the Alluri Sitarama Raju Vaidya Shastra Academy (ASRAM), of Alluri Sitarama Raju Educational Society, celebrated its silver jubilee (25th anniversary), here on Monday.

ASRAM principal Chebrolu Srinivas and CEO K. Hanumantha Rao said that scientific conferences, workshops and discussions on research, case studies, and community health programmes, among others were held, in which alumni, faculty and students participated. Head of the institute Gokaraju Gangaraju was felicitated on the occasion.

ASRAM director G. Rathi Devi, who presented the annual performance of the institute, said that 100 free surgeries and 100 deliveries were performed for the poor. Academic director K. Anji Reddy said that free medical camps and community outreach programmes were conducted in villages of the district.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / education / university

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.