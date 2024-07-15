ASRAM celebrates its silver jubilee in Eluru district

Management of the Alluri Sitarama Raju Vaidya Shastra Academy (ASRAM), of Alluri Sitarama Raju Educational Society, celebrated its silver jubilee (25th anniversary), here on Monday.

ASRAM principal Chebrolu Srinivas and CEO K. Hanumantha Rao said that scientific conferences, workshops and discussions on research, case studies, and community health programmes, among others were held, in which alumni, faculty and students participated. Head of the institute Gokaraju Gangaraju was felicitated on the occasion.

ASRAM director G. Rathi Devi, who presented the annual performance of the institute, said that 100 free surgeries and 100 deliveries were performed for the poor. Academic director K. Anji Reddy said that free medical camps and community outreach programmes were conducted in villages of the district.