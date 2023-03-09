HamberMenu
ASR district police perform last rites of the mother of dreaded Maoist leader Pandana

The police have been taking care of Sitamma’s medical expenses for the last more than six months

March 09, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Sumit Bhattacharjee

Police officers and personnel from Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district on Thursday performed the last rites of Kakuri Sitamma (82), mother of dreaded Maoist leader Kakuri Pandana alias Jagan, at her native hamlet Kommulavada of Duppalawada panchayat in G.K. Veedhi mandal. She died after a prolonged illness.

Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar appealed to Pandana to surrender before the police and join the mainstream.

The district police had been taking care of Sitamma’s medical expenses for the last more than six months. The police also gave ₹10,000 as immediate relief to the family members of Sitamma.

She had been living with some of her family members since the death of her elder son sometime ago.

Pandana is the last of the tribal Maoist leaders from the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) region after the recent arrest of Julumuri Srinu Babu alias Sunil alias Rhino.

Pandana has already moved to safer places in Chhattisgarh, and as per Mr. Satish, the Maoist movement is at its lowest ebb in the region with no top leader present in the area.

