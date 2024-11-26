ADVERTISEMENT

Aspirants of nursing jobs in Germany trained by A.P. Skill Development Corporation

Published - November 26, 2024 04:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The first batch of candidates will be writing the B2 examination in German language in December, the last leg of their test, before flying to that country

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

After successful completion of training to the first batch of 15 candidates for jobs in healthcare sector in Germany, Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has taken up the task of training the second batch in German language for their placement in German hospitals.

The first batch of candidates will be writing the B2 examination in German language in December, the last leg of their test, before flying to that country. To facilitate the training programme, the APSSDC had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 15, 2024 with Cura Personal, as part of the Skill International Programme (SIP).

As part of the collaboration, Cura Personal, a firm that bridges the gap between talent and Germany’s healthcare needs, imparts a six-month training to the job aspirants in German language (A1, A2, B1 and B2 examinations) and also the country’s etiquette and helps the A.P. government place the candidates in German hospitals.

Managing Director and CEO of APSSDC G. Ganesh Kumar, speaking at the inaugural session of the training session for the second batch at the Government College of Nursing, Guntur, said global healthcare sector offered vast potential for job opportunities and aspirants in the State should make the best of it.

Representatives of SM Care Solutions helped the Corporation officials in selection of candidates for the second batch, which would be given training at SVIMS College of Nursing, Tirupati, from the second week of December.

APSSDC Executive Director Manohar and General Manager G. Kishore Kumar, State Nursing Skill Development Officer Reehana Khan, associate managers M. Vinay Bhushan and A. Chaitanya, members of Skill International team and others were present.

