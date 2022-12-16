Aspirants of judicial jobs in Andhra Pradesh cautioned against falling prey to middlemen

December 16, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - GUNTUR

Stating that some people were spreading false information on the procedure of recruitment in judiciary, Y.V.S.B.G. Pardha Saradhi, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Guntur, warned that the courts will take serious action by lodging criminal cases if anybody cheated unemployed youth.

At a press conference at his chamber in the District Court here on Friday, he said that some miscreants had been spreading misinformation about the procedure adopted for the mass recruitment in the State. There was no scope for entering judicial service other than by clearing the competitive exams scheduled to be conducted between December 21, 2022 and January 2, 2023 across the State. The eligible candidates should prepare well for the exams, get good marks and then get selected to the post directly, he said and cautioned them not to fall prey to fake job promises of middlemen but to lodge complaints if anyone approached them with such proposals. He said that there was no scope for any kind of leakage of exam papers or questions or any other information pertaining to the judicial exams, which would be held online.