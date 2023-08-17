Aspirants of Group-II services pour out their woes on account of delay in exam notification

August 17, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Aspirants of Group-II services in the State are growing restive due to the delay in issuing examination notification by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The aspirants undergoing coaching at various centres have been waiting endlessly for the notification. “In the Cabinet meeting held on June 7 this year, the government approved over 900 Group-II posts for which the finance approval has not been given till date,” said Shaik Siddique, a job aspirant from Kadapa.

Drawing attention to the thousands of youngsters staying away from home and spending their time and money on coaching centres in Hyderabad since 2019, he said many were under a financial burden leading to mental stress. “The anxiety and pressure is building up what with the expectations of family and pressure by friends and peers,” he added.

Jagan’s promise

Narayana Murthy Majji from Srikakulam pointed to the last two Group-II notifications issued in 2016 for 982 posts and in 2018 for 446 posts (total 1,428 posts) by the previous TDP government. “When the YSR Congress Party came to power in the 2019 elections, we expected Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to keep his promise made at the time of election campaign on immediate steps to fill all vacant posts through the APPSC. But on June 18, 2021, in the name of job calendar, the government notified only five posts in Group-II category. After a series of agitations, the government released a notification notifying 182 Group-II posts on March 31, 2022,” he said.

“Majority of the Group-II job aspirants come from poor socio-economic backgrounds in rural areas. We have been burning the midnight oil with empty pockets and hungry stomachs in the hope of getting a job soon that would help us lead a dignified life,” said Sindura Kalidindi from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district.

Referring to the APPSC Chairman Goutam Sawang’s claim that notification for Group-II posts would be issued very soon, at a press conference on Thursday, Sanjay Kumar Boddu from Tenali and Manohar Ankamreddi from Anantapur district, spoke about the long-drawn selection process that includes conduct of preliminary, Mains and CPT besides verification of documents.

The aspirants urged the authorities concerned to hasten the process of issuing notification for Group-II posts and spare them more hardships.