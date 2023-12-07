Aspirants of Group-II services demand immediate release of notification by APPSC

December 07, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Delay in release of the notification by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has triggered serious concern among aspirants of Group-II services in the State.

“APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang had announced that notifications for conduct of Group-I and II examinations will be issued by November-end and it gave us hope that finally, the recruitment process is being set in motion. But November is over and the government is yet to release the promised notification,” rued Majji Narayana Murthy, an aspirant from Srikakulam district.

Mr. Sawang had announced at a press conference that 100 Group-I and 900 Group-II posts would be filled and that Group-I preliminary tests would be held in February, 2024.

“It has been a long wait of over four years for us. With elections almost around the corner, we are worried that there may not be enough time to complete the entire recruitment process under this government,” says Manohar Ankamreddi, another aspirant from Anantapur.

“The Commission should issue the notification without further delay and carry out the process of recruitments on a war footing in view of the limited time left for elections. If it gets prolonged further, the aspirants will be left at the mercy of the new government which will take its own time to address the issue,” says Sanjay Kumar Boddu from Vijayawada.

Referring to the APPSC’s claim that implementation of G.O. 77 on horizontal and vertical reservation posed a challenge and that it had not received proper roster points from the government, they aspirants said they were the ultimate sufferers. “The reason is being cited as a pretext to delay the notification. If the government is sincere about addressing the issue, it can do so within no time,” said Sindhura Kalidindi from Bhimavaram.

With the issue of roster points turning the bone of contention, the aspirants fear that this would take more time contributing to further delay in issue of the notification.