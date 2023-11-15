ADVERTISEMENT

Aspirants of civil services get tips from IPS officer

November 15, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Director General of Police (Personnel and Administration) Shankha Brata Bagchi on Wednesday said that aspiring civil servants should be prepared to work hard and remain determined to attain success.

Addressing the aspirants of civil services at Sarat Chandra IAS Academy on the institute’s annual celebrations, he said the UPSC examinations demand mental strength and calibre, urging students to build that particular attitude. He interacted with students and gave them tips on how to ace their exams. He said preparation for Civils would also help them clear other government exams like Group-I.

Managing Director Sarat Chandra Thota said students’ interaction with such senior IPS officers would inspire them to follow in their footsteps. He appreciated Mr. Bagchi’s humility and said that his concern for common man’s problems had helped him render good governance.

