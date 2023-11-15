HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aspirants of civil services get tips from IPS officer

November 15, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Director General of Police (Personnel and Administration) Shankha Brata Bagchi on Wednesday said that aspiring civil servants should be prepared to work hard and remain determined to attain success.

Addressing the aspirants of civil services at Sarat Chandra IAS Academy on the institute’s annual celebrations, he said the UPSC examinations demand mental strength and calibre, urging students to build that particular attitude. He interacted with students and gave them tips on how to ace their exams. He said preparation for Civils would also help them clear other government exams like Group-I.

Managing Director Sarat Chandra Thota said students’ interaction with such senior IPS officers would inspire them to follow in their footsteps. He appreciated Mr. Bagchi’s humility and said that his concern for common man’s problems had helped him render good governance.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.