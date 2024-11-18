 />
ASP distributes clothes and sports equipment to Muria tribals in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

Published - November 18, 2024 08:03 pm IST - CHINTOOR 

The Hindu Bureau

CHINTOOR 

Chintoor Assistant Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Meena accompanied by local police on Monday distributed clothes and sports equipment to the Muria tribals of Lankapalli village under Pega Gram Panchayat in Chintoor agency in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

In an interaction with the locals, Mr. Pankaj Kumar has appealed to them to focus on education and not to be influenced by the Maoist ideology and activities. The village consists of Muria tribes who reportedly migrated from neighbouring Chhattisgarh State. Circle Inspector T. Durga Prasad and other police personnel were present in the interaction on the Andhra-Chhattisgarh State border.

