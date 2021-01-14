Ask CM to produce evidence on temple attacks, Varla tells DGP

TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah has urged Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang to serve a notice on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy under Section 91 of the CrPC and ask him to produce evidence, whichever he has, with regard to the temple attacks.
Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had admitted that he was aware of the culprits vandalising the temples in the State at a public meeting in Nellore on January 11, the TDP leader alleged, and added that it might help the police finalise the sensitive case as early as possible.
In the letter on Wednesday, Mr. Ramaiah said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement gave the impression that he and his advisers were aware of the forces behind the series of attacks.
Adviser to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy too had stated that political forces were behind the attacks on temples, the TDP leader said.
In the past, notices had been served on Leader of the Opposition and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu under the same section, asking him to produce evidence on certain allegations he had made, Mr. Ramaiah recalled.
