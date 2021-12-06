Asilmetta underpass off-limits for bikers

A view of vehicles entering and exiting the underpass at Asilmetta in Visakhapatnam.

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 December 2021 01:07 IST

The traffic police on Sunday issued orders barring the entry of two-wheelers through the underpass at Asilmetta Junction in the city from Sunday.

The decision was taken as several two-wheeler road accidents are being reported on the underpass. On November 2, a 45-year old man from Maddilapalem died in an accident on the underpass. Two-wheeler riders now have to use only the service roads on either side instead of going through the underpass.

Police sources said that a combination of faulty median construction, poor lighting inside the underpass and bad road conditions, several accidents are being reported on the underpass. Moreover, a number of motorists and APSRTC bus drivers were found to be driving at a high speed on the underpass, sources added. Though the police have made temporary arrangements by placing medians, the speed limit is not being checked.

Meanwhile, ADCP Ch. Adinarayana said that two constables have been posted at both sides of the underpass and boards were erected to prevent the entry of two-wheelers.