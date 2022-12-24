  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asia’s third longest Road cum Railway Bridge on Godavari comes to dilapidated state in Rajamahendravaram

The 4.1 km long bridge has served for 52 years both for road and railway traffic.

December 24, 2022 11:56 am | Updated 12:05 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T. Appala Naidu
The Rail-cum-road bridge across Godavari has come to a dilapidated state, after serving the public for 52 years.

The Rail-cum-road bridge across Godavari has come to a dilapidated state, after serving the public for 52 years. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The 4.1-kilometre-long Road Cum Railway Bridge (RCRB) across river Godavari came to a dilapidated state, 52 years after its service for railway and road traffic in Rajamahendravaram city in Andhra Pradesh. 

Built by Braithwaite, Burn and Jessop Construction company in 1970, the bridge is dubbed as the ‘Asia’s third longest’ road cum railway bridge. 

On August 16, 1974, then President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed had commissioned the bridge that connects Kovvur and Rajamahendravaram city. 

In an interaction with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat and Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha has stated; “The RCRB is in dilapidated condition. The total steel pathways on both sides of the bridge for the length of 2.9 km has to be replaced immediately”.

Speedy collapse: “Recently, the handrails and footpaths at several locations have been collapsed. It is essential to construct a new RCRB bridge across the Godavari to avoid any danger apart from better railway connectivity”, appealed Mr. Bharat to Mr. Vaishnaw in a representation. 

The present state of the RCRB has been appraised to the Railway Board, New Delhi and South-Central Railway General Manager, Secunderabad. 

Since 2019, the South-Central Railway and State Road and Buildings Department have taken up repair works of the RCRB on a temporary basis. MP Mr. Bharat has appealed to the Railway Ministry to explore the possibility to propose a new RCRB on a war-footing basis to avoid any untoward incidents in future.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.