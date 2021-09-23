Asian Paints top official discusses expansion project with Mekapati

It is increasing the capacity of its Vizag plant from three lakh to five lakh kilolitres

Asian Paints Associate Vice-President (Corporate Affairs) Amit Kumar Singh met Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy at the latter’s camp office here and discussed the company’s expansion project in Visakhapatnam.

The company is increasing its capacity from three lakh to five lakh kilolitres, which makes it one of the world’s largest paint factories.

Mr. Goutham Reddy said the government would extend all support to the project and wanted it to be completed at the earliest.

Mr. Singh told the Minister that Asian Paints had started the first phase of commercial production in January 2019 with an investment of ₹1,350 crore.

He said, approximately, 750 persons had been provided employment in the initial phase. The factory had the Indian Green Building Council’s platinum certification, he said.

The company was meeting nearly 75% of its water requirement through rainwater harvesting structures, and a 5.20 MW hybrid (solar and wind) power plant supplies a major portion of the electricity needed.

Besides, the company was spending about ₹3 crore per annum on CSR activities. A sum of ₹3 crore had been contributed to the CM Relief Fund towards containment of COVID-19, he said.

Mr. Singh further said the company was training up to 17,000 painters through its mobile colour academy and 75 ITI candidates every year at its facility in the Port City.