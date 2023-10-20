October 20, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Asian Games medallists from Andhra Pradesh, Koneru Hampy, B. Anusha and Yerraji Jyothi, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Camp Office at Tadepalli near here on Friday.

The Chief Minister lauded the players who have brought laurels to the State and the country by winning medals in the Asian Games held in China recently.

The silver and gold medalists of the 19th Asian Games showed the medals to the Chief Minister who told them that the government has been giving priority to sports and encouraging the players who have won medals in national and international events.

As per its sports policy, the government has released ₹4. 29 crore towards cash incentives for 11 medal winners from the State.

The government has released ₹20 lakh for silver medalist Tennis player M. Saket Sai (Visakhapatnam), ₹90 lakh for triple gold medalist archer V. Jyothi Surekha (NTR District), ₹20 lakh for silver medalist Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth (Guntur), ₹50 lakh for silver and gold medalist Badminton player R. Satwik Sairaj (Rajamahendravaram), ₹20 lakh for silver medalist athlete Jyothi (Visakhapatnam), ₹20 lakh for silver medalist archer B. Dheeraj, ₹20 lakh for silver medalist chess player Koneru Hampý ( NTR district) and ₹30 lakh for gold medalist cricketer B. Anusha (Anantapur).

Sports and Tourism Minister R.K. Roja, SAAP (Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh) MD H.M. Dhyana Chandra and official Ramakrishna were among those present.