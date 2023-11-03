HamberMenu
Asian delegates laud education reforms in Andhra Pradesh at global conference

School Education Commissioner gives the credit to the concerted efforts of the APSCERT, DEOs and partner organisations like Aflatoun Intl. and Reap Benefit

November 03, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar with the delegates at the Global Social and Financial Skills Conference-2023, held at Utrecht in Netherlands.

School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar with the delegates at the Global Social and Financial Skills Conference-2023, held at Utrecht in Netherlands. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Principal Secretary of Department of Skill Development and Training, and School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar on November 2 (Thursday) said that the reforms being implemented in the education sector in Andhra Pradesh were lauded at the Global Social and Financial Skills Conference-2023, held at Utrecht in Netherlands.

Mr. Suresh Kumar, along with representatives from Egypt, Burkina Faso, Philippines and Kyrgyzstan, participated in a panel discussion at the conference and shared with them information about various schemes and innovations being implemented in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that concerted efforts by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (APSRTC), District Education Officers (DEOs) and other officials and the significant role played by partner organisations such as Aflatoun International, Udhyam Learning Foundation and Reap Benefit made it possible for the government of Andhra Pradesh.

Aflatoun International is a network of partner organisations, teachers, supporters and staff, delivering high-quality education through a social franchise model. Udhyam Learning Foundation nurtures the next generation through entrepreneurial mindsets and 21st century skills while ‘Reap Benefit’ empowers the youth to participate in solving local problems, encouraging them to report, campaign and innovate.

Mr. Suresh Kumar also participated in discussions with the representatives of UNICEF and the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center, U.S.A.

