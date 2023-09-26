ASI urged to establish museum in Srimukhalingam temple in Andhra Pradesh

September 26, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srimukhalingam temple’s chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar on Tuesday requested Archaeological Survey of India’s Director General Kishore K. Basa to establish a museum to protect and display old statues and other monuments in the temple which had great historical value. He submitted a memorandum to Mr. Basa in latter’s office in New Delhi while explaining the importance establishing museum for which proposal was mooted in the year 2005 itself.

Mr. Rajasekhar has also urged him to take steps for the inclusion of Srimukhalingeswara’s temple in Srikakulam in UNESCO’s world heritage sites’ list. He said that UNESCO had put Hoyasala temples in the list and such recognition was needed for Lord Siva’s Srimukhalingam temple also as it was one of the oldest temples with marvelous architecture.

