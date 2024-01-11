ASI to help TTD renovate ancient structures in Tirupati

January 11, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Responding to a TTD request, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has resolved to help it with required suggestions and measures to be adopted while taking up repairs and renovations to the ancient structures in Tirumala and Tirupati, according to sources.

The TTD recently decided to renovate the Ahinika mandapam on the banks of Tirumala Pushkarini along with another mandapam at Alipiri in Tirupati as both the ancient structures are in a dilapidated state.

However, with the criticism received post the renovation of the Parvetu mandapam still fresh in mind, the TTD chose to seek the assistance of the ASI to avoid any controversy. Subsequently, TTD Executive Officer (EO) A.V. Dharma Reddy took up the issue with the local ASI officials and sought their guidance, according to sources.

Notably, the officials reportedly remained incommunicative for the past three months despite several reminders from the TTD, prompting Mr. Dharma Reddy to approach Additional Secretary, the Ministry of Culture, Ranjan Chopra in New Delhi and explain to him the urgency in taking up the renovation, given the dilapidated condition of the structures.

After an in-depth examination, the ASI constituted a committee with senior officials from Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru circles and directed them to provide required suggestions to the TTD on the safety measures to be adopted while carrying out repairs and renovations to the structures, source said.

The committee is expected to visit the town and inspect the structures on January 17 and 18.