ASI, three constables suspended for leaking information

May 26, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Nandyal Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveera Reddy on Thursday suspended one Assistant Sub-Inspector and three constables for leaking information pertaining to the investigation into some cases.

The suspended personnel included Assistant Sub-Inspector Shaik Hasham Hussain attached to I-Town police station in Nandyal and constables N. Ravi Kumar of II Town, B. Kishore Kumar and I. Madhav of III Town.

The SP said that the personnel were leaking information to the people who were not supposed to know those details. “We conducted an internal inquiry into the charges and found the officials guilty,” the SP said.

CONNECT WITH US