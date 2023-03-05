March 05, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - TIRUPATI

An official team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), New Delhi, visited the famous Thathayagunta Gangamma temple in Tirupati on Sunday to inspect the temple and its ancient structure. Devotees believe that the deity is the sister of Lord Venkateswara of Tirumala.

The pillars were excavated as part of the ongoing renovation work at the temple. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy accompanied the official team during the inspection and narrated to them the temple’s glory and the folklore associated with it. Speaking to the media later, Mr. Reddy said preliminary inspection revealed that the temple could have been constructed during the Pallava era.

According to Pleach India Foundation chief executive officer Emani Sivanagi Reddy, who is also a sthapathi and a historian, the remains of the maha mandapam at the temple belonged to the 16 th century. The varieties of pillars, carved with sculptures and seated Yali images, were an addition during the Vijayanagara era.

He appealed to the government that the remains, having rich historical and archaeological importance, be erected on the same premises with proper labelling for the benefit of visitors.