ASI, SPO arrested for helping liquor smugglers in A.P.

Police registered a case against Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), attached to G. Kondur police station and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of the same station for allegedly helping liquor smugglers.
A case against ASI Ede Eswara Rao and SPO Mareedu Mallaiah has been filed and they have been arrested, Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu said.
“Following allegations, Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu has been directed to inquire and submit a report. Based on the inquiry report, the ASI and the SPO were arrested on Friday,” the SP said.
Speaking to The Hindu, the DSP said a detailed inquiry is being conducted to find out for how long Mr. Easwara Rao and Mallaiah had been helping the smugglers, who were importing Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) from Telangana from the border check post.
A case under A.P. Excise (Amendment) Act has been registered. The ASI would be suspended, the DSP added.
