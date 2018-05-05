ASI regrets communique sent to TTD

In a swift turn of events, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday abruptly withdrew its controversial communique sent to the TTD urging it to cooperate with its officials and provide them with information to explore the feasibility of declaring the Tirumala group of temples as protected monuments.

Executive Officer Anil kumar Singhal told the media the Director General of the ASI, New Delhi, had conveyed to him over phone that the communiqué had been sent without their notice. “It is a false communication that shouldn’t have been sent. We are immediately withdrawing it and the same is being intimated to the circle office in Vijayawada. The government of India has no such intentions and that the communications stands withdrawn with immediate effect.”

The communiqué snowballed into a major issue.

In the letter written to the TTD EO, Superintending Archaeologist, Amavarati Circle, urged the TTD authorities to provide them with information and photographs.

Uproar

Though the top echelons were tight-lipped, several social organisations denouncing the move which they alleged would affect the sentiments of the devotees.

Convenor of Rayalseema Porata Samithi P. Naveen kumar Reddy told The Hindu that the move would sabotage the interests of the TTD. The hill temple was not only known for observing the daily rituals and festivals in strict accordance to the Agama sastras but also stood as a beacon for the Hindus across the globe. Mr. Reddy, who did not rule out political angle, also wondered what would be the fate of millions of devotees visiting the shrine annually should the temple be brought under the purview of the ASI.

To substantiate his stance, he said the TTD had allocated ₹100 crore for taking up developmental activities at the ancient shrine of Sri Kodandarama Swamy at Vontimitta in Kadapa which was recently brought under its fold.

But no significant progress had been achieved so far due to the inordinate delay in the grant of permission by the ASI authorities.

The TTD on January 20, 2011 had proposed to bring nine of its temples located in and around Tirupati under the ASI’s fold and get them declared as “protected monuments” but was rather forced to withdraw the move owing to stiff resistance from the public.