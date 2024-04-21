GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ASI on poll duty hospitalised after sunstroke in Madanapalle

April 21, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

An assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) was hospitalised after he suffered sunstroke in Madanapalle on April 21 (Sunday).

According to the police, P. Subramanyam was riding a bike to the Tambalappalle Assembly constituency headquarters in Annamayya district, 35 km from Madanapalle, to attend to election duty on April 18 (Sunday) afternoon.

After reaching the Mudivedu Cross in Kurabalakota mandal, the ASI fell unconscious on the road and sustained minor injuries. A youth, Lokesh hailing from Madanapalle town, who was going on the same route took Mr. Subramanyam in his car and got him admitted to the government area hospital at Madanapalle. The doctors said that the ASI was out of danger.

Madanapalle recorded 38 degrees Celsius on April 21 (Sunday).

