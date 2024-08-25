ASI finds Eastern Ganga king Anantadeva Varma’s inscriptions in Vizianagaram district

Archaeological Survey of India’s Epigraphy wing Director K.Muniratnam Reddy said that inscriptions of Eastern Ganga King Anantadeva Varma were found in Jami of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to him, the inscriptions dated back to 11th century had lot of importance and proved that Eastern Ganga dynasty ruled areas of North Andhra region. Mr.Anantavarma Deva who was king between 1077 to 1150 had given wide publicity for his ruling through these inscriptions after completion of 40 years of rule.

Mr. Muniratnam Reddy said that those inscriptions were in both Sanskrit and Telugu languages. ASI official Meka Venkata Raghavendra Varma said that the inscriptions remained intact for the 900 years in the premises of Venugopala Swamy, Triuparantaka Swamy and Janardana Swamy temples of Jami village, which is 20 km away from Vizianagaram.

