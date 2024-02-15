ADVERTISEMENT

ASI embarks on an exercise of copying stone inscriptions on paper

February 15, 2024 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - GUNTUR

The ASI has identified around 30 stone inscriptions in and around Yerragondapalem mandal in Prakasam district

Sambasiva Rao M.

An ASI staffer copying a stone inscription in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has embarked on an exercise of copying important stone inscriptions in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The ASI has identified around 30 stone inscriptions in and around Yerragondapalem mandal in Prakasam district, which were overlooked by the department so far for various reasons. Now, with the initiative of K. Munirathnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy), ASI, Mysore, a team of specialists has been collecting information on these inscriptions.

Mr. Reddy explained the method that they use to copy the stone inscriptions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Estampage is the method being used by the archaeologists to copy the characters and symbols from inscriptions. In this technique, an exact imitation of an inscription is obtained in an inked paper and then used for further analysis.

Method of copying inscriptions

Mr. Reddy informed that first, the inscribed stone is cleaned properly using a wire brush or coir brush and water. By using the brush and water, the stone is cleaned of all the dust and soil particles stuck to it. After this, the maplitho paper, which is used to copy the inscription, has to be dipped into a bucket of water and then placed uniformly on the stone. Then, by using the brush, the paper has to be pressed in such a way that the letters engraved on the stone get impressed on the paper. After this, ink is applied on the paper. While applying the ink, care should be taken that it is uniformly applied, so that the engraved letters are visible.

After the uniform application of the ink, the imprinted paper has to be removed carefully from top to bottom, and placed to dry. After it dries up, the details of the location of the inscription are written on the back of the sheet.

Many of the stone inscriptions that are found across different regions of the world shed light on the lifestyle, economic conditions, culture and administrative regulations followed by various rulers and dynasties particular to those regions.

The information gained from these sources can be corroborated with information from other sources in order to provide an insight into dynastic history.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US