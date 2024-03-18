ASI dies of heart attack at border checkpost

March 18, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI), M. Reddappa Naik (55), died of a heart attack while on duty at the border checkpost at Chandrayuni Palli village of Pedda Tippa Samudram mandal of Annamayya district on Monday.

According to the police, the ASI, associated with the Tamballapalle police station in the district, was posted at the checkpost to keep vigil on the movement of liquor bottles from neighbouring Karnataka.

Around 12.30 a.m., Mr Naik. suddenly collapsed while inspecting a vehicle. He was rushed to the government area hospital at B. Kothakota mandal headquarters but was declared dead by the duty doctors.

Annamayya District SP B. Krishna Rao said that all kinds of governmental assistance would be provided to his family members.

