ASI, 4 others held in liquor smuggling case

ELURU

26 July 2020 22:45 IST

Police arrested Jeelugumilli Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police Srinivas Rao and four other persons, who were allegedly smuggling Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) from Telangana .

Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik on Sunday said the police seized 4,275 liquor bottles on AP-Telangana borders on July 23, under Jeelugumilli police station limits and registered a case. A thorough investigation has been ordered into the illegal transportation of NDPL.

During investigation, it was revealed that the ASI along with Ramesh, Rama Rao, Prasad and Radhakrishna of Telangana State, were illegally transporting liquor and were supplying stocks to some belt shops in AP.

Advertising

Advertising

“The accused had links with some belt shop organisers in Jangareddygudem, T. Narsapuram, Kamavarapukota and other mandals in the district. The gang will sell the liquor at higher prices in AP,” Mr. Narayan Naik told The Hindu.

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Additional Superintendent (ASP) of Police Kareemulla Sheriff said the ASI who was posted at the border check post reportedly colluded with the liquor smugglers. Further investigation is under progress, the ASP said.