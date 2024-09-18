Ashram School Principal suspended for indecent behaviour with girls in ASR district

RAMPACHODAVARAM

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Rampachodavaram) Project Officer Katta Simhachalam has suspended Gangavaram Ashram School (Girls) Principal Chundru Ramakrishna for his alleged indecent behaviour with the students. The school is located in Gannavaram mandal in Alluri Sitrama Raju district.

Last week, Mr. Simhachalam ordered an inquiry over the alleged indecent behaviour towards the students by the Principal. In an official release, PO Mr. Simhachalam stated that Mr. Ramakrishna has been suspended based on the findings of the preliminary investigation.

