Ashram School Principal suspended for indecent behaviour with girls in ASR district

ITDA-Rampachodavaram Project Officer suspends Gangavaram Ashram School Principal for alleged indecent behavior with students in Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 18, 2024 04:30 pm IST - RAMPACHODAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

RAMPACHODAVARAM

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Rampachodavaram) Project Officer Katta Simhachalam has suspended Gangavaram Ashram School (Girls) Principal Chundru Ramakrishna for his alleged indecent behaviour with the students. The school is located in Gannavaram mandal in Alluri Sitrama Raju district. 

Last week, Mr. Simhachalam ordered an inquiry over the alleged indecent behaviour towards the students by the Principal. In an official release, PO Mr. Simhachalam stated that Mr. Ramakrishna has been suspended based on the findings of the preliminary investigation.

Published - September 18, 2024 04:30 pm IST

