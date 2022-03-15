Andhra Pradesh: Ashram girl student dies of prolonged illness in Rampa

March 15, 2022

Were not informed of her ill health by the school in time, says family

A 15-year-old student, Andala Susmitha, of Government Tribal Welfare (GTW) Ashram School (Girls-Maredumilli), died on Tuesday of a prolonged illness while returning from the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada. The Class X girl student belongs to Chekkavada village in Rampa Agency. According to the Maredumilli police, the girl had been suffering from prolonged illness, reportedly due to a lung infection. On March 4, the school authorities had communicated with the girl’s parents about her ill health. Later, she was treated by doctors at various hospitals including GGH-Kakinada. On Tuesday, the girl died while returning home from the hospital. The girl’s family alleged that they were not informed in time by the school authorities about her ill health. The Department of Women and Child Welfare authorities are inquiring into the issue. Attempts to contact the Integrated Child Development Services authorities for their comment remained futile.



