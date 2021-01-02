Ashok removed as chairman of Ramateertham, two other temples

VIJAYAWADA

02 January 2021 22:55 IST

The government on Saturday removed former MP P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju from the post of chairman/founder family member of the trust board of Sri Rama Swamy Devasthanam at Ramateertham in Nellimarla mandal of Vizianagaram district, accusing him of failing to take steps that could have prevented the destruction of the idol.

Mr. Gajapathi Raju was also expelled from the chairmanship of the trust boards and as the founder-family member of Sri Pyditalli Ammavari Devasthanam in Vizianagaram town and Sri Mandeswara Swamy temple at Mandapalli in East Godavari district, according to a memo circulated by Secretary (Revenue - Endowments) M. Girija Sankar.

It was stated that Mr. Gajapati Raju failed in discharging his legitimate duties, addressing the issues relating to the security aspects of the Ramateertham temple and in taking steps that would prevent the incident which happened on December 28.

He has, therefore, been removed from the chairmanship of the trust board of Ramateertham temple and also the other two temples in exercise of the powers conferred under Section.28 of Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and the Endowments Act 30/87.