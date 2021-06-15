Ashok offers special prayers at Pydithalli Ammavari temple

P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju after offering prayers at the Pydithalli Ammavari temple in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

‘Will reveal future plans after studying court order’

P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju is expected to take over as chairman of the Maharaja Alak Narayan Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS) Trust soon after studying the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s order and taking the lawyers’ opinion.

Along with his daughter Aditi Gajapathi Raju, the senior TDP leader offered special prayers at the Pydithalli Ammavari temple here on Tuesday.

Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju had not visited the temple in the last 14 months after his removal as chairman / hereditary trustee of the MANSAS Trust and the devasthanams of the Pydithalli Ammavari temple, Simhachalam temple, Ramateertham temple and others.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said he would reveal his future plan after studying the court copy.

TDP leaders, who included MLCs Dwarapureddi Jagadish and Gummadi Sandhya Rani, and former Saluru MLA Bhanja Deo were with Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju during his visit to the temple.

“It is a festival today for the people of Vizianagaram. It is a victory for democracy and the people of the Fort City,” said party leader K. Venkata Narasinga Rao.

All the institutions under the MANSAS Trust, including MR College, would soon be brought on track, said another party leader Chigurupati Kutumba Rao.