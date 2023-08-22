ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Leyland’s dream drive campaign reaches Vijayawada

August 22, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the Dream Drive campaign celebrating 75 years of Ashok Leyland, the Bada Dost and Partner Super 914 vehicles reached Vijayawada on Monday.

According to a release, the vehicle travelling from Kolkata reached the city and will head to Hyderabad. The drive will culminate in the manufacturing plant at Hosur. The drive will also cover Kurnool, Ongole, Krishnagiri and Kadapa, in this journey.

Under the Dream Drive campaign, the 10 vehicles are traversing the length and breadth of the country on five different routes. Starting from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jammu, Kolkata, and Dibrugarh, the drive is travelling through key locations around the country and will culminate at the manufacturing plants of Ashok Leyland.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US