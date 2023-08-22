HamberMenu
Ashok Leyland’s dream drive campaign reaches Vijayawada

August 22, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the Dream Drive campaign celebrating 75 years of Ashok Leyland, the Bada Dost and Partner Super 914 vehicles reached Vijayawada on Monday.

According to a release, the vehicle travelling from Kolkata reached the city and will head to Hyderabad. The drive will culminate in the manufacturing plant at Hosur. The drive will also cover Kurnool, Ongole, Krishnagiri and Kadapa, in this journey.

Under the Dream Drive campaign, the 10 vehicles are traversing the length and breadth of the country on five different routes. Starting from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jammu, Kolkata, and Dibrugarh, the drive is travelling through key locations around the country and will culminate at the manufacturing plants of Ashok Leyland.

