Ashok decries ‘political’ meddling in MANSAS activities

08 March 2020 00:05 IST

Senior TDP leader P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Saturday asked the State government to make public the GO appointing Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju as Chairperson of the MANSAS Trust.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju while expressing concern over political involvement in the affairs of the Trust, hinted at waging a legal battle over the issue.

“Involvement of the government in the affairs of the Trust is not good. There are 230 hereditary Trusts in the State. No one will come forward to serve society in such a scenario,” Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju observed.

“Political parties are eyeing the lands of temples and Trusts in the country,” he alleged.

“Ms. Sanchaita had come to Vizianagaram only when my brother and her father Ananda Gajapathi Raju had died in 2016. My father P.V.G. Raju had clearly mentioned in the bylaws that only male members of the family should head the Trust,” Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju claimed.

“The government has misused its powers and intruded into the activities of the Trust,” alleged Aditi Gajapathi Raju, daughter of Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

Meanwhile, Telugu Shakti president B.V. Ram alleged that the YSRCP government, by appointing Ms. Sanchaita as Chairperson of the MANSAS Trust, had caused a sense of fear among similar Trusts in the State.