Ashok announces Mumbai-Vijayawada non-stop flight

Air India Express (AIE), the country’s first international budget carrier, is all set to start non-stop Mumbai-Vijayawada service from January 19, 2018, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

Addressing a press conference on the Vijayawada Airport premises on Wednesday, Mr. Ashok said the Mumbai service would be available on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The flight will depart Mumbai at 8 a.m. and arrive at Vijayawada by 9.45 a.m. In the return direction, it will leave Vijayawada at 10.30 a.m. reach Mumbai by 12.10 p.m., Mr. Ashok said.

Later speaking at the seaplane trial programme here in the city, Mr. Ashok said that the destinations of scheduled flights in the country were growing in number and 14 more would be added in next five years.

“Andhra Pradesh has been cooperative in development of airports in the State. Land for extension of runway and airport at Gannavaram was given without any delay. The Vijayawada Airport has the potential to become the best international airport,” he said.

About lack of availability of slots at airports, that play key role in establishing new services, Mr. Ashok said that Mumbai currently handles 52 movements per hour

“We are trying to free air space in New Delhi and other destinations to increase the number of services. Andhra Pradesh will be given necessary priority in allotting slots without neglecting other States,” he said.