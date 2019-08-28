Andhra Pradesh

ASHA workers to get equal pay: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said that the State Government would not discriminate in disbursing ASHA workers their honorarium pay of ₹10,000.

The Minister said that all the ASHA workers would receive an equal pay of ₹10,000. The government implemented the scheme from August and the salaries will be disbursed from September, he said.

The Deputy CM issued the statement following Statewide protests staged by ASHA workers on Monday, demanding that the State Government revoke the grading system and extend equal pay to all ASHA workers.

