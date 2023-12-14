GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ASHA workers stage protest for hike in salary, pension

The YSRCP government is exploiting us by making us work more for less pay, says union president

December 14, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
ASHA workers staging dharna in Vijayawada on Thursday.

ASHA workers staging dharna in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Members of the Accredited Social Health Activist (AHSA) staged a dharna at Alankar Centre here on Thursday, demanding that the government solve their issues.

The Asha workers, affiliated to various parties, urged the government to pay ₹10,000 pension, retirement benefits and increase their salaries.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to consider their demands during ‘padayatra’, but had ignored them after coming to power, they alleged.

They urged the government to solve their genuine demands immediately.

‘’The YSRCP government is exploiting us by making us work more for less pay, and the burden of the work has only increased in the last few years,’‘ said A.P. ASHA Workers’ Union president A. Kamala.

“Without giving any prior training to us, the government is asking us to download apps and work on them. They fault us when we tell them there is no network. In Agency and rural areas, we do not have network all the time. How are we responsible for this? We should either be asked to work online or do only record work,” she said.

Ms. Kamala said the workers should get ₹26,000 as salary and half of it as pension. In addition to government holidays, the workers should also get medical and maternity leaves, and group insurance cover of ₹10 lakh.

Supporting their demands, the Human Rights Forum urged the government to look into the issue and ensure that their voices are heard and problems are solved.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / health-workers union / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.