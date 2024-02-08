ADVERTISEMENT

ASHA workers in Vijayawada taken into custody, shifted to police stations

February 08, 2024 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mahila Police were deployed at bus and railway stations since Wednesday night to stop the protests

The Hindu Bureau

ASHA workers, who proposed to stage protest before Chief Minister’s Camp Office, being taken into custody at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on February 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

ASHA workers protest in Vijayawada turned violent with the police taking them into preventive custody at several places, when they tried to march towards the Chief Minister’s Camp Office, on Thursday.

Thousands of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), across the State planned to express their protest at the camp office demanding that their grievances be addressed.

Police tried to stop the ASHA workers in various districts. They deployed Mahila Police at the bus and railway stations since Wednesday night, and tried to prevent them.

Security has been tightened at CM’s Camp Office, in wake of the protests and deployed additional forces as a precautionary measure.

Many ASHA workers were taken into custody at Nawabpeta village, Ibrahimpatnam, Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), railway station, Dharna Chowk and other places in NTR District.

The activists were shifted to function halls and nearby police stations.

