ASHA workers demand better deal

ASHA workers, owing allegiance to Andhra Pradesh ASHA Workers Union (CITU), staged a protest opposite DM&HO’s Office on Monday demanding better service conditions.
Union honorary president P. Mani said that the State government should extend the welfare schemes, being implemented for the poor, to ASHA workers also. She sought that welfare schemes like YSR Cheyutha, house sites and widow pension should be given to eligible ASHA workers.
Their honorarium was hiked after several years and now they were being paid ₹10,000 but their services were being terminated after 60 years of age.
Union leaders S. Aruna, S. Padma, V. Mary, CITU leaders R. Sankar Rao and V.V. Srinivasa Rao were among those who participated.
