Andhra Pradesh

ASHA workers demand better deal

Demanding attention: ASHA workers staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Demanding attention: ASHA workers staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

ASHA workers, owing allegiance to Andhra Pradesh ASHA Workers Union (CITU), staged a protest opposite DM&HO’s Office on Monday demanding better service conditions.

Union honorary president P. Mani said that the State government should extend the welfare schemes, being implemented for the poor, to ASHA workers also. She sought that welfare schemes like YSR Cheyutha, house sites and widow pension should be given to eligible ASHA workers.

Their honorarium was hiked after several years and now they were being paid ₹10,000 but their services were being terminated after 60 years of age.

Union leaders S. Aruna, S. Padma, V. Mary, CITU leaders R. Sankar Rao and V.V. Srinivasa Rao were among those who participated.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2020 11:27:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/asha-workers-demand-better-deal/article32491263.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story