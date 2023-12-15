ADVERTISEMENT

ASHA workers continue protest for fair working conditions

December 15, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Protesting ASHA health workers continue their protest for the second day in Ongole on Friday.

Hundreds of ASHA health workers continued their protest for the second day here on Friday to press for fair working conditions and against harassment. Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)-led ASHA workers’ Union Prakasam district vice-president S. Parishudham led a human chain at the busy Church centre.

The protesters raised slogans demanding wage hike to meet the high cost of all essential commodities due to inflation. They demanded an end to the cumbersome online record maintenance owing to poor internet connectivity. Representatives of sister organisations including CITU-led dairy Union, medical representatives Union and municipal workers Union expressed solidarity with the agitating health workers.

