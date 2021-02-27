ASHA worker ‘dies’ after taking COVID-19 vaccine, another hospitalised

ANANTAPUR

27 February 2021 23:44 IST

An ASHA worker, Chandrakala, 50, of Kothacheruvu mandal headquarters in the district died in the early hours of Saturday. Her relatives alleged that she died after taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In another case, an Anganwadi worker, Shakuntala, hailing from Raninagar in the city complained of some health problem and was being kept under watch in the Government General Hospital here.

Joint Collector A. Siri enquired about the health of Ms. Shakuntala and asked the doctors to shift her to any higher level of hospital for better treatment, if needed.

When contacted, District Medical and Health Officer told The Hindu that Chandrakala had taken the first dose of vaccine on January 16 and the second dose on February 13 and she was a known asthma patient for the past six years. “The death cannot be related to COVID-19 vaccine,” he added.