ASHA worker ‘dies’ after taking COVID-19 vaccine, another hospitalised

An ASHA worker, Chandrakala, 50, of Kothacheruvu mandal headquarters in the district died in the early hours of Saturday. Her relatives alleged that she died after taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In another case, an Anganwadi worker, Shakuntala, hailing from Raninagar in the city complained of some health problem and was being kept under watch in the Government General Hospital here.
Joint Collector A. Siri enquired about the health of Ms. Shakuntala and asked the doctors to shift her to any higher level of hospital for better treatment, if needed.
When contacted, District Medical and Health Officer told The Hindu that Chandrakala had taken the first dose of vaccine on January 16 and the second dose on February 13 and she was a known asthma patient for the past six years. “The death cannot be related to COVID-19 vaccine,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath