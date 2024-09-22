ASGE president meets Chief Minister 

American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) president and chairman of the AI Institute, USA, Dr. Prateek Sharma and director of Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Innovation at AIG Hospitals, Dr. Rakesh Kalapala met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday.

In a message on his official X handle, Mr. Naidu said they discussed the newly constituted Healthcare Consortium and harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and digital health for better delivery of healthcare in the State, especially in maternal and child health.

