Asara aimed at bailing out women from financial crisis, says Minister Peddireddy

April 05, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that the prime objective of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s Asara scheme was to bail out the poor and downtrodden women from the financial crisis “following the betrayal of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the name of waiver of loans”.

Speaking at a function organized to distribute the cheques to the beneficiaries of the Asara scheme at Somala of Punganur Assembly Constituency, the minister said that the Chief Minister was committed to empowering women in the State through a series of welfare programs.

The Minister alleged that Naidu had unleashed a reign of nepotism and corruption through Janmabhumi committees, but Mr. Jagan is known for his transparency in the allotment of housing units and various benefits to the poor and downtrodden.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that Mr. Jagan had created history by introducing English medium in schools. “Nara Lokesh struggles to speak in Telugu because he studied in English medium. The son and daughter of (former Vice-President) Venkaiah Naidu had studied in English medium,” he said.

The Minister said that apart from modernizing all government hospitals, the State government had expedited the construction of medical colleges in all district headquarters.

He said that the Avulapalle reservoir works would be completed on a war footing to benefit the farmers and public of the western mandals of the Chittoor district.