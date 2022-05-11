‘Asani’ cyclone: Naidu stresses need to stay alert

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the need to stay alert following heavy rains and gales under the impact of ‘Asani’ cyclone in the State.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said all precautionary measures should be taken to prevent damages and losses. The State and Central governments should take all steps to ensure the safety of the people, he said.

He advised the people to stay indoors as far as possible. He asked the party activists and leaders to take part in the relief activities, wherever needed, in the cyclone-hit areas.