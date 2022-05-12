‘Asani’ brings misery to south coastal Andhra Pradesh

Water enters houses in low-lying areas; standing crops in 3,024 hectares damaged

Water enters houses in low-lying areas; standing crops in 3,024 hectares damaged

Heavy rains pounded different parts of the south coastal Andhra Pradesh, under the influence of the Cyclone Asani, which weakened into a depression and then to a low pressure zone later on Thursday.

Water entered the houses in low-lying areas in Nellore, Udayagiri and Ulavapadu among other places. Vehicular traffic to villages at several places in the Assembly segments of Kavali, Kandukur, udayagiri and Atmakur was hit, following continuous rain.

Traffic hit

Further, standing crops in more than 3,024 hectares, including paddy in 1,556 hectares and cotton in 1,212 hectares, were damaged, according to a preliminary report compiled by the revenue officials. More than 100 trees and an equal number of electric poles were uprooted inn gale accompanied by rain.

Ulavapadu mandal in SPSR Nellore district was the worst-affected as it recorded the maximum rainfall of 272.2 mm on Thursday. So was the case of Kandukur which received 259.4 mm rainfall during the period.

District Collector K.V.N. Chakardhar Babu and Kandukur MLA M. Mahidhar Reddy visited the rain-hit area in Tirupatikunta and Kotireddykunta. They promised the tribal people, whose huts were damaged, to construct new houses.

The Collector also promised succour to people of Kotireddykunta, who were shifted to a relief camp set up in the village school after rain water entered their houses. He instructed the civil supplies officials to relax the moisture norms for procurement of paddy, after a visit to the Veerepalle market yard.

Water bodies in spate

Meanwhile, the Cumbum tank in Prakasam district received a heavy inflow of 2,770 cusecs. Gundalakamma river and Jampaleru rivulet were in spate. Singarayakonda registered the maximum rainfall of 302.2 mm on Thursday. Tangutur recorded 250.6 mm rain followed by Jarugumalli (193.8mm), Ongole (115.7 mm), Bestavaripeta (128.6 mm), Racherla (113.8 mm), Ponnaluru (108.4 mm) and Cumbum (108.4 mm). SPSR Nellore district registered an average rainfall of 106.3 mm while Prakasam district recorded an average rainfall of 65.9 mm.