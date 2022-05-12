Asani aftermath: testing time for Intermediate students in Andhra Pradesh

May 12, 2022 18:52 IST

Students cross swollen rivulet after big struggle

It was a testing time for a group of eight Intermediate students who could not reach their examination centre in time as they could not cross the rivulet which was in spate at Siddannakonduru village, near Kaligiri following cyclonic storm Asani-induced heavy rains on Thursday.

The students after a big struggle crossed the Parikotavagu rivulet following intervention by Kaligiri Tehsildar Krishna Prasad, who also arranged an autorickshaw for them to reach their examination centre after the villagers quickly arranged a make-shift bridge for the students to cross the swollen rivulet, which got copious inflows following unabated rainfall in the last two days under the influence of cyclone which weakened into a depression and then into low pressure.

Thanks to intervention by District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, who spoke to Board of Intermediate Education Secretary M.V. Seshagiri Babu, a special examination centre was set up as a special case for the students by the Regional Inspection Office(RIO), much to the relief of the students who happily appeared sat for the Mathematics IIA examination.