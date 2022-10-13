As the Penna river is in spate, irrigation authorities discharge more water from Somasila reservoir in Andhra Pradesh  

Water being discharged from the Somasila reservoir across the Penna, near Anantasagaram, in Nellore district.

Water release from the Somasila reservoir, the lifeline of Nellore district, was increased to 30,000 cusecs on Thursday as the Penna and its tributary Kundu were in spate.

People living close to the Penna downstream were alerted by the irrigation authorities, who expect the outflow from the Aadinimmayapalli anicut in neighbouring Kadapa district to go up from the present 23,000 cusecs to 30,000, and further to 50,000 cusecs.

Police pickets were posted on the banks of the river downstream following the alert.

People living in the riverine mandals were advised not to enter the river and get caught in flash floods.

Drinking water needs

The storage in the reservoir, which caters to the drinking water needs of several cities, including Nellore, Tirupati, Srikalahasti and Chennai, was maintained at 68.11 tmc ft, leaving a flood cushion of 9.89 tmc ft. The inflow at the reservoir was 15,000 cusecs.

“Further, the outflow may be increased, depending on the inflow from upstream of the Penna following rains in the catchment areas,” Irrigation Department officials said.

Flash floods

The district witnessed a flash flood of more than 5.50 lakh cusecs during November last, which had left several riverine mandals, including parts of Nellore city, in a sheet of water.