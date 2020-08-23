As Godavari water inflow reduces, third warning withdrawn in Andhra Pradesh

57,543 of the 1,13,519 affected people were evacuated in East Godavari district by Saturday night.

The third warning was withdrawn at 11 a.m. on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh as the water inflow started falling in the Godavari at the Sir Arthur Cotton (SAC) Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district.

“The flood water level is 17.70 feet over the crest gates of Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Therefore, third flood warning is withdrawn. All the flood officers are requested to be alert round the clock until withdrawal of further warnings,” said River Conservator K. Surya Prakasa Rao. The Superintendent Engineer (Irrigation Circle, Dowleswaram) is the designated River Conservator.

However, the discharge of the flood water at the SAC is 19 lakh cusecs, and 10,400 cusecs of the flood water is being released into the canals, which bring the irrigation water to the Godavari delta irrigation system.

According to East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, at least 180 habitations had been affected by the flood since Saturday night in the East Godavari district. The flood water entered at least 29,494 houses, forcing the people out of the houses.

By Saturday night, various crops in above 10,000 hectares have been damaged and the horticulture crops in above 7,900 hectares have been damaged as they remain under the sheet of flood water.

Above 57,000 among the 1,13,519 people affected by the flood have been shifted to the relief camps while rest of them remain in their habitations, waiting for the flood water to recede or to be sent to the relief camps by Sunday night.