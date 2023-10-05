As debts mount, Andhra’s future is in the doldrums, says BJP

October 05, 2023 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the State’s financial situation has started worsening from the day the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power in 2019.

Addressing the media here on October 4, party spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report clearly said that the government failed to create assets and miserably failed in financial management. The State’s debts stood at about ₹11 lakh crore, he said and added that the future of the State was in the doldrums.

Referring to the Finance Ministry’s statements in Parliament, Mr. Dinakar said that the Andhra Pradesh government had provided guarantees for ₹22,366 crore during the Financial Year 2021-22 and ₹57,449.55 crore during the Financial Year 2022-23.

